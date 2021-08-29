Crawley Pride 2021: 'It was incredible' - organisers delighted with inaugural Pride event

Goffs Park hosted Crawley's first ever Pride event

More than 1500 people turned up to the Goffs Park event and enjoyed a fun fair, lots of community stalls and some fantastic live entertainment.

Crawley LGBTQU+ organised the event and Eva Andrews, Company Assistant & People of Faith Leader, was emotional about how the day went.

Crawley Pride co-director Vincent Mitchell on stage

She said: "It went so much better than I expected. I was so emotional. It's made me whole because it's something I have dreamt about since I was a kid.

"I knew i was part of the LGBT community at school but there was nothing and none talked about it.

"The day was amazing. The atmosphere was great and to have that many people no trouble is great."

Eva is a Christian and she aid a member of her church came down just t tell her how proud he was of her. She said: "I will remember that for the rest of my life."

Co-director Julie McAuley-Walker said: "It was amazing. It hasn't sunk it yet, it feels surreal that finally all our hard work has come to fruition."

Managing director Vincent Mitchell was delighted to see so many different people attend the first day. He said: "It was incredible yesterday, a really good atmosphere and the community and family vibe was unbelievable.

"There were all sorts of people here, there were young people, old people, families, people of every colour, it was brilliant."