Crawley Race for Life 2021: All you need to know

Race for Life at Tilgate, Crawley. Pic Steve Robards SR1916484 SUS-190624-133621001

The popular event raises money for Cancer Research UK and makes a return after last year’s fundraiser was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Here is all the key information you need to know.

When is it taking place?

Saturday, September 18 2021

Where is it taking place?

Tilgate Park, Titmus Drive, Crawley, RH10 5PQ. The start line is located on the grass between the play park and Tilgate Lake.

What time is it taking place?

The Pretty Muddy Kids starts at 11.15am and the adult 5k version at 12.15pm. Both of these courses have extra fun ‘muddy’ elements included within the course. The standard 10k begins at 1.30pm, the 5k at 2.15pm and 3k at 3.30pm

How much does it cost to enter?

For the standard course adults cost £14.99, children cost £10 unless they are under the age of six entry (girls and boys) who are free and do not need to be registered. For the children’s pretty muddy course the cost is £10 for a child while a supervising a is free. The adult pretty muddy course costs £10 for children (must be over 13) and £19.99 for adults.

How can I enter?

To take part visit https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/find-an-event and select the Horsham event. You can also sign up on the day.

Where is the best place to watch as a spectator?

The route includes paths through the woodland and around the lake so there are plenty of spectator spots.

Where is the best place to park?

There is limited parking available for this event in Gainsborough Field which is a short walk away from the main event site. You will be unable to drive through Tilgate Park, for access to the parking use Titmus Drive via Ashdown Drive where you will be directed by stewards. See the metrobus website for local bus service options and bring a change of clothes for your journey home, or a bin bag to sit on.

What other facilities will there be at the event?