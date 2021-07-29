Crawley Town's Family Fun Day takes place before Tottenham Hotspur friendly

The annual event - which did not happen last last season because of the pandemic - is back and there will be lots of fun for everyone attending.

The Family Fun Day, sponsored by The People's Pension, will include a bouncy castle, football darts and much more.

Crawley Town's Family Fun Day will take place at The People's Pension Stadium on Saturday July 31 between 1pm and 3pm.

First team players who are not involved in the friendly will be in attendance to meet the fans.

The club will also be officially launching the new kit on the day and it will be available to purchase.

