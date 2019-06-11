Crowds gather for royal visit in Bolney – pictures from the day

Her Royal Highness Princess Anne officially opened 12 new affordable homes at Magdalene Rise, achieved through a community partnership between Bolney Parish Council, Mid Sussex District Council, Action in Rural Sussex and English Rural. Read more here: Excitement as Princess Anne unveils new affordable homes in Bolney

Princess Anne Steve Robards freelance Buy a Photo

Princess Anne and dignitaries Steve Robards freelance Buy a Photo

Martin Collett, English Rurals chief executive Steve Robards freelance Buy a Photo

Mum-of-two Amelia Thomson is moving into one of the new homes on Friday Steve Robards freelance Buy a Photo

View more