Crowds gather for royal visit in Bolney – pictures from the day
Youngsters and families joined dignitaries to welcome special visitor The Princess Royal in Bolney today.
Her Royal Highness Princess Anne officially opened 12 new affordable homes at Magdalene Rise, achieved through a community partnership between Bolney Parish Council, Mid Sussex District Council, Action in Rural Sussex and English Rural. Read more here: Excitement as Princess Anne unveils new affordable homes in Bolney
Princess Anne
Princess Anne and dignitaries
Martin Collett, English Rurals chief executive
Mum-of-two Amelia Thomson is moving into one of the new homes on Friday
