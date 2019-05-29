Cuckfield family team up to commemorate father’s death with musical surprise

A Cuckfield woman has pulled her family together to create a musical surprise in honour of her father.

Sarah Rolphy rounded up her family and took them to a recording studio in Surrey, on Tuesday to record a song that she had written for father who died from pulmonary fibrosis.

Simon Bates, Kaye Dawe, Graham Russell, Anne Winborn, Nathan Dawe, Sarah Rolph, David Rolph, Megan Rolph, Danny Rolph,'Karen Smith, Hannah Connolly

In honour of her father, Doug, who died four years ago, Sarah has planned the recording to coincide with the anniversary of his death to surprise her mum, Anne Winborn.

Sarah shed some light on how much her father loved music in which gave her the drive to record the song.

“My dad loved music but he didn’t like fuss or attention, so I thought this would be the perfect way to honour him.”

Sarah explained that pulmonary fibrosis is lung disease that occurs when lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred. This thickened, stiff tissue makes it more difficult for your lungs to work properly.

Sarah's father, Doug

She said: “The diagnosis was very quick and it all came as a bit of a shock. It is a terrible disease and it is horrible to watch someone go through that.

“It was incredibly traumatic for all of our family and we are so grateful to the hospital and the nurses as they were brilliant and I believe this will help the healing process for all of the family.”

Sarah has reeled in her daughter Megan, 19, husband, David and sister, Karen to help with the vocals as backup singers for part of the recording.

To add to the family affair Sarah’s son Danny, 20, will be filming throughout the recording session to use the footage and make a music video for the song which will double up as an awareness video and Sarah’s cousin, Nathan is the musical director on the day.

Sarah is also planning on creating a website where she will upload the music video which is hoping to be downloadable, along side information on Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis, a charity dedicated to supporting individuals and families living with this diagnosis.

A key aim of the charity has been to increase the number of support groups and to make them accessible to as many patients as possible.

These groups help patients by educating them and providing emotional help for them and their carers.

All of the proceeds made from the song sales will be donated to the charity.