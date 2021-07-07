Cuckfield Golf Centre to open new bistro

The newly renovated clubhouse at the Cuckfield Golf Centre is home to 180 Degrees Bar and Kitchen.

The newly built terrace has wrap-around views, which are at the heart of the bar’s design.

Niki Smyth, director of Cuckfield Golf Centre since 2018, said: “We have one of the best views in Sussex and we want everyone to enjoy it.

“Especially with the effort we have made to restore the area of natural beauty back to its full glory.

“With the breakfast and lunch menus sorted, the staff are participating in getting ready for the launch month, with our daytime chefs all ready for take off, exciting new menus in the pipeline, (including the golfers trusty favourites).

“There is just one piece of the puzzle missing, an evening chef.

“We envisage a young talented entrepreneur chef, with the energy to maximise the potential of what could become of the most amazing destination restaurants in Sussex.

“We can’t wait to open our doors to friends, family and members in the first week to try out our new kitchen, watch this space.”