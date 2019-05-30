Cuckfield road closure: Warning goes out to drivers

Drivers are being warned that a village road is to close to traffic for six weeks while work goes ahead on widening a footpath.

The closure will come into force in July when the £120,000 improvement works are scheduled to begin in London Lane, Cuckfield.

West Sussex County Council says the works follow calls for safety improvements to the footpath from residents.

A spokesman said: “The road will be closed to through traffic, with diversions in place: this is for the protection of both the public and workforce.

“Every effort is being made to minimise inconvenience: the school summer holidays have been chosen because traffic volumes are generally lower at this time and there is a school nearby.

“West Sussex Highways has also been liaising with Southern Gas Networks so approximately three weeks’ gas mains replacement work can take place using the same road closure – preventing the need for two lots of disruption.

“Access to homes, businesses and community facilities, including a nearby medical practice, will be maintained throughout.”

The works are due to start on July 24.

The spokesman added: “Works such as these do cause inconvenience, for which we apologise, but the long-term benefit includes a wider footway, keeping general traffic further away from pedestrians – plus a reduced road width can help slow vehicles.”

Part of the £120,000 cost of the works - £78,000 - is being funded by developer contributions.

A community, drop-in information event is to be held on Thursday June 13 between 3pm and 7pm in the Committee Room at The Old School, Church Street, Cuckfield.