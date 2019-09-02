Cuckfield Stroke Communication Group helps survivors find new ways to communicate

A Cuckfield charity is helping stroke survivors learn new ways to communicate with others.

The Cuckfield Stroke Communication Group provides a variety of activities to stimulate all the senses of the stroke victims in order to help their recovery, and is encouraging younger people to join them.

Carolyn Dodd, a volunteer at the group, said: “I got involved about 16 years ago as a volunteer for the Stroke Association when it was run as a commissioned service with the local NHS.

“I met a lovely lady at an art afternoon and she asked whether I would be interested in becoming a volunteer at the Cuckfield Communication Group.

“I went along and was hooked.”

Activities include chorus singing, drawing, gardening and indoor golf, which all help with hand, eye and brain co-ordination and speech.

Everything is designed to encourage participation, trying out new things and rebuilding confidence.

Mrs Dodd said: “My father had a stroke back in 1987 and he lost his speech and use of one arm and leg.

“I felt quite helpless as there was not much support in those days.

“The chance to join this group to help stroke survivors who come to us with no confidence and real communication problems and by our varied activities, they start participating and enjoying the company of others, who may not have the same problems, but they feel they can relate to and help each other, is just wonderful to see.

“The volunteers also get a lot of pleasure and satisfaction from volunteering with such a happy group.”

Standout moments have included people trying new activities or showing off their artwork when they thought they couldn’t do it.

Mrs Dodd said: “Seeing someone coming in at the lowest ebb and after a few months wanting to do things to help us, laughing and using new or different communication skills which make communication with families easier is incredibly moving.”

The group is struggling to find funding, as it does not take in enough money each week to cover all the costs.

Mrs Dodd said: “We know that there are younger people having strokes and we would like to attract them as well as the older stroke survivors.

“If they join us and it is possible for them to go back to work or become volunteers with us, that is brilliant.

“We are happy for people to stay as long as they like.”

The group meets every Wednesday at Queen’s Hall, Cuckfield, from 10am to 12.15pm, and sessions cost £4 per person.

