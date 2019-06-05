Cuckfield to host music festival for the very first time – here’s all you need to know

A music festival is coming to Cuckfield for the very first time.

Cuckfield Music Festival takes place over nine days – from June 15-23.

There will be ten events, three of them free entry, in five venues around the village, from classical to jazz, folk, international, as well as local performers.

Among the highlights will be the Mark Edwards Trio, well-known and admired by many local jazz enthusiasts; the Horsham Symphony Orchestra with Ensemble Reza; and the internationally acclaimed Dominic Ferris, whose Elvis Presley: If I can dream album sold more than a million copies worldwide.

Online booking for the festival can be in person at Marcus Grimes in Cuckfield High Street, or by visiting www.cuckfieldmusicfest.co.uk.

The full festival programme can be found on the website too.

The festival’s patron is British newscaster and presenter Katie Derham.

