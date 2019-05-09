Cuckfield WI welcomed East Grinstead Museum worker for ‘exciting’ talk

The ladies of a Cuckfield group were treated to a special talk by a member of a nearby museum.

Cuckfield WI were pleased to welcome Alex Sewell from the East Grinstead Museum, who presented a talk on Sir Archibald McIndoe.

Alex Sewell, Adonia and her family friend

Sir Archibald Hector McIndoe CBE FRCS was a pioneering New Zealand plastic surgeon who worked for the Royal Air Force during the Second World War, where he greatly improved the treatment and rehabilitation of badly burned aircrew.

On March 22 1961, the British Minister of Health opened the Blond McIndoe Centre named in his honour at the Queen Victoria Hospital, East Grinstead.

The Blond McIndoe Centre, now named the Blond McIndoe Research Foundation, continues research into pioneering treatments to improve wound healing, as a registered charity.

The talk was described as powerful and at times graphic with many slides and videos for the women to watch and relive the amazing story.

What made this talk considerably more special was that Adonia, one of Sir Archibald’s daughters, who resides in Cuckfield was able to join the group on the evening.

President Hayley Wicker-Bradbury said; “We were delighted when Adonia asked to attend our meeting. It was very exciting for all the members to have someone who was able to recount and explain some of the work that her father did.”