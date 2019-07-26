Cuckfield woman releases song in memory of her father to raise funds for lung charity

A Cuckfield woman has written and released a song to raise money in memory of her father.

Part-time teaching assistant and musician Sarah Rolph gathered members of her family to record the song together in honour of her father, Doug, who died from pulmonary fibrosis four years ago.

‘Love is What You Leave Behind’ was released as a music video on YouTube on Tuesday, July 16 to mark the anniversary of Doug’s death.

Sarah said it was amazing to record the song in the Surrey hills, where Doug spent much of his adult life.

She said: “It was very relaxed and a lovely day.

“I did a big lunch for everybody and we had Prosecco – and a few tears.”

Sarah had previously sung the song at her father’s memorial service, and decided it would be a good way to bring her family together and surprise her mother, Anne Winborn, on the day of the recording session.

The song features Sarah’s 19-year-old daughter Megan, her husband David and her sister Karen on backing vocals, and the video of the session was recorded by her son Danny, 20.

“I wrote the song and the lyrics, and my cousin Nathan did all the musical arrangements,” she said.

All proceeds from the song will be donated to the charity, and £822 has been raised so far.

Sarah said: “We are really thrilled.

“We want to raise awareness because it’s such a cruel disease, and it is a small charity.”

Pulmonary fibrosis is a lung disease which can develop when lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred, making breathing difficult.

The charity Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis, which the song will raise funds for, carries out research into the disease and works to fund patient-focused support programmes.

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarahrolphapf