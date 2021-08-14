Dame Vera Lynn charity holds first open day in Cuckfield

Members of the public were invited to the charity open day on August 7 to find out more about what it does and enjoy a BBQ, stalls and music.

The charity works to support families with children under five-years-old with cerebral palsy and other motor learning impairments by providing hands-on physical therapy sessions, outreach support in the home, and other sessions like music therapy, sensory/messy play and swimming.

All services are provided free of charge and the charity receives no statutory funding.

Photo from Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity SUS-210814-101328001

The day raised more than £1,000 – a sum of money that can pay for swimming sessions for a whole year for two children or 22 sessions at the centre with their specially trained physiotherapist.

Debra Elliott, communication and fundraising executive at the charity, said, “I am delighted our first open day was a great success and it was lovely to meet some of the local community.

“It was fantastic that we were able to raise just over £1,000 on the day and I look forward to being able to spend more time out in the local areas now the restrictions have eased.”

Glenys Creese, head of centre at the charity, said, “This year the charity celebrates its 20th anniversary, 20 years of supporting young children who more than ever need access to services that can encourage their development.

Photo from Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity SUS-210814-101304001

“We as a charity are very grateful for all the donations we receive, all the money raised really does go directly to supporting children and their families.”

Photo from Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity SUS-210814-101341001