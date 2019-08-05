'Demanding' Iceland highlands trek raises £3,000 for St Peter and St James Hospice

A Lindfield business owner has completed a trek across Icelandic highlands to raise money for a local hospice.

Mary Collins, owner of Kell & Collins in Denmans Lane, Lindfield, trekked 34 miles across Iceland from July 26 to July 27 to raise money for St Peter and St James Hospice.

The trip took her AMOUNT OF TIME.

She said: "It was demanding, but it was also inspiring and motivating.

"The incredible team spirit and the amazing Icelandic guides enabled us all to have the experience of a lifetime."

Steep climbs over volcano ridges, sliding across melting glaciers, and negotiating lava fields were all problems faced by her and the team, as well as wading through cold, fast flowing glacial rivers.

Mary said: "Take my word for it that pitching a tent in the rain is no fun at all!

"Meeting lovely fellow trekkers, traversing the most ruggedly beautiful scenery I have ever seen, laughing a lot (luckily there were no tears), surviving the crossing of the side of a volcano with a sheer drop and eating delicious lamb barbecued in the rain are just some of my highlights."

In preparation for the trek, Mary went on multiple long-distance hikes across Sussex, and at the end of the hike had walked 105,600 steps and climbed the equivalent of 385 flights of stairs.

She told us how she completed the trek without a single injury, not even a blister, and has raised a total of £3,742.50, beating her target of £3,000.

Her fundraising page is still open - if you would like to donate please click here.