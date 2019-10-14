Design of new Burgess Hill library goes on display

Designs of the new library planned for Burgess Hill are to go on display at the end of the month.

An exhibition featuring 3D designs of the new glass-fronted building will be on show at the current library at the Martlets Hall from October 30 until the library closes on November 16.

The exhibition will demonstrate exactly what the new library - to be sited at 15-19 The Martlets - will look like inside and where all the facilities will be located. These include flexible shelving, study space and an upgraded children’s area.

The new library - which is being relocated as part of the Burgess Hill town centre regeneration project - is to open on Tuesday December 3.

West Sussex County Council cabinet member Jacquie Russell said: “Moving to a new site and upgrading the facilities and services on offer is great news for Burgess Hill residents.

“We’re also delighted to be at the very centre of the new development that forms the heart of the town’s regeneration project.

“In addition, the new library building will give us the opportunity to work with a range of partner organisations providing a range of services under the same roof in a more cost effective manner.

“Do drop in to see the new library building designs and put your questions about the move and the new site directly to our staff.”

The new building will include a modernised public computer area, a study space, a lift and ‘Changing Places’ toilet.

Library staff will be on hand in the exhibition area throughout the day on Wednesday October 30 to answer any questions from visitors about facilities, services and scheduled events.

It is planned that the current library will close at 4pm on Saturday November 16 and the new library will open at 9.30am on Tuesday December 3.