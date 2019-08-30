Ditchling farmer recognised as one of best in the business

A Ditchling farmer has been officially recognised as one of the best farmers in Britain.

Susie Macmillan, from The Mac’s Farm, has made it to the final three for Poultry Farmer of the Year award in the 2019 Farmers Weekly Awards.

The Mac’s Farm is home to 18,000 organic layers housed in three sheds, with an emphasis on bird health and welfare. Eggs are sold locally and to wholesale.

The awards, now in their 15th year, are judged by an expert panel made up of industry specialists and previous award winners.

Poultry Farmer of the Year is one of 14 categories in the awards, sponsored by Agrovista.

If Susie wins the Poultry Farmer of the Year title, it would put her in the running for the overall Farmer of the Year Award, awarded to the farmer judged to be the ‘winner of winners’.

The award winners will be announced on October 3 at a ceremony in London’s Grosvenor House, in front of an audience of more than 1,000 farmers and industry leaders.

The other award categories are: Arable Adviser, Arable Farmer, Dairy Farmer, Sheep Farmer, Pig Farmer, Poultry Farmer, Mixed Farmer, Young Farmer, Diversification Farmer, Grassland Farmer, Contractor, Beef Farmer, Farm Manager, Lifetime Achievement, Farming Champion.

The Farmers Weekly Awards celebrate the very best of British farming by recognising and rewarding innovation, hard work and passion for agriculture.

The Farmers Weekly Awards night has become a highlight in the farming social calendar, organisers of the event said.

