Ditchling garden centre to host floral expert Jonathan Moseley for ‘Christmas Creativity’ demonstration

A floral expert is set to visit a Ditchling garden centre to host an evening of Christmas-themed floristry demonstrations.

Jonathan Moseley, floral designer and BBC TV expert, will be at Notcutts Garden Pride Garden Centre on October 15 from 7pm to 9.30pm to offer step-by-step guidance and expert tips on creating floral decorations for the festive season.

Gary West, general manager at Notcutts, said: “We are excited to welcome Jonathan Moseley to Notcutts this autumn for an inspiring evening of festive floristry. As we approach the festive season, now is a great time to learn a new skill and be inspired with creative ideas to make your celebrations extra special this year.

“It is set to be a fantastic evening and we hope local people with a passion for creative crafts will join us for this very special event.”

There will also be Prosecco and canapés served during the evening, and at the end of the Christmas Creativity flower demonstration, Notcutts will host a raffle in aid of the St Peter and St James Hospice in Lewes, where guests can win one of Jonathan’s floral creations to take home.

Jonathan said: “Christmas is the perfect time to get hands-on and be creative. Notcutts Garden Centres offer a wealth of fabulous festive inspiration. I cannot wait to share my top tips and practical ideas for making wonderful floral table arrangements, Christmas wreaths and garlands which I guarantee will make your home look sensational over the yuletide period.”

Tickets for the Christmas Creativity flower demonstration are price at £15.95 per person, which includes Prosecco and canapes.

Tickets can be booked in store, online at notcutts.co.uk or by calling the garden centre on 01273 846844.