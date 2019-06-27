Ditchling Horticultural Society holds its summer show

Seven awards were presented, with Sheila Rawlings and David Muller judging the exhibits. Chairman Pam Roy-Jones said: “It was great. We had lots and lots of entries. It was a really high standard."
View more
Seasonal blooms and produce went on display on Saturday (June 22) when Ditchling Horticultural Society held its summer show.
Seven awards were presented, with Sheila Rawlings and David Muller judging the exhibits. Chairman Pam Roy-Jones said: “It was great. We had lots and lots of entries. It was a really high standard."