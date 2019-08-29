Ditchling shop donate bikes for disabled people

A bike shop in Ditchling are donating bikes to a charity that runs adapted cycling sessions for disabled adults, children, and anyone who cannot use a regular bike.

The Charity Bike Shop will be donating adapted trikes to help more children take part in activities from CYCALL, a Community Interest Company set up by Martine and Rob Walters after a visit to the New Forest revealed a cycling scheme for disabled adults and children using modified bikes.

Mrs Walters said: "CYCALL are delighted that The Charity Bike Shop in Ditchling has chosen to donate two specially adapted trikes which means that even more children will be able to enjoy cycling and feel the wind in their hair and the sun on their face."

"The Charity Bike Shop is part of the charity 'Cyclists Fighting Cancer, which helps children and young people living with cancer across the UK to regain their physical fitness, strength, mental wellness and confidence by giving them new bikes, specially adapted trikes, tandems, other equipment and support.

"They are passionate about sharing the benefits of exercise and activity for people living with and beyond cancer."

CYCALL run adapted cycling sessions on Saturday afternoons at Brooklands Park in Worthing.

They also take bookings from groups and organisations for weekday sessions.

To find out more about CYCALL please take a look at their Facebook page here. or phone Martine Walters on 07784 918 122.

To read more about the work of Cyclists Fighting Cancer visit their website, or drop into The Charity Bike Shop in Lewes Road, Ditchling.