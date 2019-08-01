Doctor at East Surrey Hospital wins prestigious national award

Dr Carys Fleming, a junior doctor at East Surrey Hospital, has won a national award for leading a welfare and mentoring scheme to support the mental health and wellbeing of doctors in training.

Dr Fleming, 27, from Crawley Down is part of the Kent, Surrey and Sussex (KSS) Deanery.

The Inspirational Trainee Award was given to her at the Health Education and Training (HEAT) Awards.

Carys said: “It was such an honour even just to be nominated for the award. I'm so proud of everyone I've worked with in the last two years who have put so much effort into supporting our junior doctors in their wellbeing.”

“I think we are making huge progress in breaking down barriers and stigma around mental health and illness among our staff, which is what I set out to do.

"Most of all I'm glad that something good has come from my own struggles with mental illness.

"It feels like it was worth everything I went through if it can make a difference to someone else's experience. Having that recognised with this award is the cherry on the cake!”

Her nomination came from her leadership skills and continuously being involved in welfare developments at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust (SASH), which runs East Surrey Hospital.

Carys’ input has had a clear impact on the wellbeing of her colleagues, with a new mentoring scheme, where she recruited more senior trainees, physician associates and nurses to act as mentors for those at the start of their careers.

Michael Wilson CBE, chief executive at SASH said: “This is an amazing achievement for Carys and we are incredibly proud of the commitment and compassion she has shown in supporting the wellbeing of her colleagues.

This award is a testament to her hard work – well done.”

The annual HEAT awards, which took place at the Royal College of Physicians in London on July 18, are organised by Health Education England and are designed to celebrate those who represent the very best of education and training within the NHS.