Dogs Trust Shoreham: These are the 14 dogs and puppies looking for a home in Sussex this week

Can you give one of these 14 dogs a home and a family to cuddle up to?

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 24th January 2022, 12:43 pm
Updated Monday, 24th January 2022, 12:47 pm

If interested in one of the dogs listed below please head to the Dogs Trust website.

1. Bailey

Bailey is a friendly, one-year-old malinois cross with an excitable character. He's full of beans and has lots of enthusiasm but will appreciate a calm approach when meeting for the first time.

2. Benji

Benji is a nine-year-old chocolate labrador with a friendly, yet sensitive character. He loves nothing more than the company of people and is always keen for cuddles or joining you on a fun, scent-filled walk.

3. Biggles

Biggles is an energetic three-year-old and finds it hard to contain his enthusiasm but his project handler has been teaching him calmer greetings, as well as new skills that he is making great progress with.

4. Dom

Dom is a young lurcher and full of beans. He's a fun and clever boy but can often become overwhelmed by the world around him.

