Downlands Community School celebrate 'best ever' results

Downlands Community School are celebrating the best ever results on progress with 78% of students achieving a Grade 5 or higher in both English and maths.

Mark Wignall, headteacher of the school, said “We are delighted with another set of outstanding GCSE results and I congratulate our students on achieving such incredible outcomes.

Delighted student

"I would like to pay tribute to our amazing teaching staff and determined students who yet again have made our school a great success.

"We are also very grateful to our extremely supportive governors and parents without whom we could not deliver such great outcomes.”

"Congratulations to our students, we wish them well as they move into the next phase of their education or training."