Drug-driver arrested in Haywards Heath during Christmas crackdown is convicted

An Ardingly man was among 240 motorists arrested in Sussex as part of a Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers.

The campaign, by Surrey Police and Sussex Police, ran from December 1, 2018, to January 1, 2019.

Of those arrested, 126 have since been convicted in court. The remaining have either been charged, released under investigation or released without charge.

Attila Illes, 18, a gardener, of Holmans, Ardingly, was arrested in Issacs Lane, Haywards Heath, on December 11, and charged with driving with 3.5mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system, police said.

The legal limit is 2mcg. He was also charged with driving without a valid licence.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on June 25, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months, said police.

He was also ordered to pay a £230 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Details of people convicted as part of the campaign will be published on our website.

“If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences.

“These could include the following:

- A minimum 12 month ban;

- An unlimited fine;

- A possible prison sentence;

- A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;

- An increase in your car insurance;

- Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.

“People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

“If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.”

