Duck Fair organiser wins community award

Karen Williams has won first place in the Stronger Together category at this year’s Mid Sussex Applauds.

This award is for an individual who has helped to bring together cultures and communities through a local project or community activity

MSDC Applauds awards 2019. SUS-191014-141433001

Karen revived the Duck Fair in World’s End in Burgess Hill, which hadn’t run since 2012.

Over 5,000 people attended - click {https://www.midsussextimes.co.uk/whats-on/things-to-do/world-s-end-duck-fair-in-burgess-hill-returns-after-10-years-1-9003055/|here] to see photos from the day.

Watch the above video to see how she felt about winning.