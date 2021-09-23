The building materials supplier signed up for Trekfest 2021 after seeing the incredible support Crawley Open House offers to local people who want to have a place they can call home.

Together they walked across the Brecon Beacons on Saturday 18 September, opting for either the more challenging 50km route or the shorter 25km route.

Tony Hobbs, managing director at Southern Sheeting, said: “As a family run roofing business, putting a roof over people’s heads is close to our hearts and when we saw the incredible work at Crawley Open House we knew we wanted to help.

Southern Sheeting take on Trekfest - from left team leader Steve McCullough, contracts assistant Liam O’Callaghan and managing director Tony Hobbs and yard operative Will Clark

“We were so moved by the dedication and compassion of the team of experienced project workers and support staff who help residents and day-centre guests to live independently.

“During our visit we learned homelessness affects some 240,000 people in the UK. It really can happen to anyone. We’re so pleased with the total we raised, and we can’t thank our supporters enough.”

Southern Sheeting, which is based in East Grinstead, set a target of raising £5,000 and exceeded this, generating more than £6,000 in donations.

The team included managing director Tony Hobbs, e-commerce manager Joanna Morfield, team leader Stephen McCullough, contracts assistant Liam O’Callaghan, HGV driver Ben Pellett and yard operative Will Clark.

Trekfest 2021 took place in Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales, which features rolling countryside and stunning views. It is also the favourite location for the hill phase of the SAS and SBS Selection process. The routes included both the Corn Du ridge and Pen y Fan - the highest peak in South Wales.

Joanna Morfield, e-commerce manager said: “I think we can all agree that both routes were extremely challenging, and we can definitely understand why the SAS choose to train there!

“There was only a little rain at the start, but this cleared up and we were very lucky to have mild weather, which was perfect for walking. It was a great team building event for us and the atmosphere was brilliant.

“There were a lot of sore feet at the end of it, but we’re so proud of the money that we raised for such a good cause.”