East Grinstead charity rugby tournament donates £17k

Garry Gordon, Chairman of the Sunshine Sevens Committee, presented a total of £17,000 to the chosen charities during the EGRFC’s Christmas event on Saturday, December 4.

The Sunshine Sevens is the longest running charity rugby sevens tournament in the UK and has been fundraising for over sixty-three years.

The charities were Wooden Spoon Sussex, Step by Step School and Special Families of East Grinstead.

Gayle Adam, Step by Step & Garry Gordon, SS7 at the Christmas event.

The money was raised during two annual events, the 63rd Blue Cube Security Sunshine Sevens Rugby tournament and the 15th Sunshine Sevens Golf day.

Garry said: “This has been a tremendous effort during these difficult times and shows the great generosity of our supporters and the East Grinstead Rugby Club members and golfing friends. Thanks to the Committee members for all their hard work, and those who made the Golf day such a special event.”