East Grinstead town councillor honoured in Filipino Presidential Awards

Cllr Danny Favor has been awarded The Pamana ng Pilipino Award for exemplifying the talent and industry of the Filipino overseas.

This award is granted to Filipino overseas who have brought the country honour and recognition through excellence and distinction in the pursuit of their work or profession.

There were 117 nominees from 31 countries around the world with 53 being awarded the honour.

Cllr Favor has been a town councillor since 2011 and was Town Mayor 2019-2021. He was previously awarded the Presidential BANAAG Award in 2014.

Cllr Favor said “I Just want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank you all (Town Council, Staff, Councillors, Residents, Community groups/organisations and others) for making this happen. This would not have been possible without the support of everyone. This award is for all of us.”

Cllr Favor has been a town councillor since 2011 and was Town Mayor 2019-2021. He was previously awarded the Presidential BANAAG Award in 2014.

As well as his Councillor role; Cllr Favor is a nurse at the Queen Victoria Hospital, and gives many additional hours along with his wife Maribel, organising a volunteer group of medical practitioners offering wellbeing checks for residents.