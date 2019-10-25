Entries are in for Haywards Heath Christmas card competition

Children at Haywards Heath primary schools have been working hard on their entries for the town’s annual Christmas card competition, and are waiting to hear who will be named the winner.

Children from St Joseph’s, St Wilfrid’s, Warden Park Primary, Harlands, Northland’s Wood and Bolnore have been working on entries for the competition’s three categories: early years (ages four and five), Key Stage One (ages five to seven) and Key Stage Two (ages eight to 11).

The best designs, which are now displayed in The Orchards, will be judged at an award ceremony on November 18.

Mid Sussex District Council leader cllr Jonathan Ash Edwards and town mayor cllr Al McPherson will visit The Orchards that day to judge the entries and hand out awards at 12:30pm.

There are set to be prizes for the winners in each age group and the overall winner, as last year, will be the official Christmas card for The Orchards Shopping Centre.

Nicola Bird, The Orchards manager, said: “It’s been such an honour to have the winning entry as our annual Christmas card. The quality of the children’s creative talent is just amazing and, once all the entries are displayed here, I really feel Christmas has begun and then, of course, we have Santa Claus arriving the following Saturday to switch on the Town’s Christmas lights too – it’s all so exciting!”

Cllr Al McPherson said: “Haywards Heath is a very special town and it’s so heart-warming to see all our children being part of the community and sharing their talent and creativity with the community. And what a wonderful prize – to be the official Christmas card of The Orchards – we are so lucky to be part of such a great place to live.”