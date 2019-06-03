Family fun day raises vital funds to better Princess Royal Hospital’s early baby unit

People gathered in the village hall to raise funds for the development of the Early Pregnancy Units in Princess Royal Hospital which supports the many parents who experience an early death of a child.
Families spent the bank holiday in Wivelsfield Green for a day of fun and raising funds for a good cause.
