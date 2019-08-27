Family Support Work to run a Lindfield exercise day for the community

A local Sussex charity is having a Community Exercise Day to raise money and awareness for the work they do in the village and surrounding areas.

Family Support Work (FSW), who help families in Sussex with bereavement, learning difficulties, poverty and more, will be inviting people all ages to come and join them inside the main church building at All Saints Church, 122-122A High Sreet, Lindfield

Working with local personal trainers and exercise specialists, there will be 10 classes running throughout the day, starting on the hour.

Organisers Victoria & Victoria said: “FSW is a great local charity. They do brilliant work to support local families in crisis.

"As a small charity, every penny really does count so we wanted to organise an event that raised money as well as raising awareness for the work they do.

"We really would like this to be an all community event and are encouraging everyone to come along, we are hoping to offer sessions suitable for all ages and abilities.

"And if you really don’t want to put on your trainers, there will a café for people to come in and see the newly refurbished church building.”

Classes will include cardio, circuits, dance, stretch and special classes aimed at those less active, as well as classes for families.

The event will run from 9am to 8pm on October 11.

For more information about the classes and the different trainers that will be there on the day, visit their Facebook page here, and if you would like to sign up to a class, you can do so here.

If you would like to support the event but can’t attend on the day, Victoria & Victoria also have a donation page here.