Fears missing Burgess Hill father and son ‘may have come to harm’ in Spain

Fears are growing for a Burgess Hill father and son who have been missing in Spain since March.

Daniel and Liam Poole travelled to Malaga, Spain, on March 31, but have not been seen or heard from since.

From left to right: Daniel Poole and Liam Poole. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

They hired a car when they got there but it has not been returned to the car hire firm, police said.

They also left their luggage in the hotel they were staying at, added police.

Sussex Police is investigating their disappearance with the Spanish authorities.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heater said: “We are working closely with the Spanish Police. One possibility that must be considered, as they have not contacted family or friends, is that they have come to harm.

“We know that Daniel and Liam hired a grey Peugeot 308 car registration number 0254KTM when they arrived in Spain but this has not been returned to the car hire firm.

“Also their luggage was left in their hotel together with their passports suggesting this was not a planned disappearance.

“Their family are very concerned about them as they last heard from them on 1 April, the lack of contact is out of character for the pair. The family are being supported by family liaison officers and are being kept informed.”

People who can assist with the investigation can report online or ring 101 quoting Operation Pheasant.