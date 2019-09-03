Film director works with Cuckfield knitting club for upcoming film

A film director has teamed up with a local lady’s knitting club in Cuckfield to help with his next movie, Vindication Swim.

19 year old Elliott Hasler, who Relash Productions say is the youngest feature film director, is working with Cuckfield resident, 67-year-old Julie Clapp, whose knitting club members will be knitting exact replicas of 1920s swimming costumes to be used in the film.

The filming of parts of Vindication Swim

Mr Hasler said: "My dad knew Julie, and I thought it would be nice to involve a local group in the film.

"The swimming costumes in the 1920s were all knitted and handmade, so I wanted them to be realistic.

"We did part of the filming in the English Channel, which was probably the most difficult part.

"Not only was it cold for the actors, but we had to factor in waves and tides because our boat would go up as theirs would go down, so shots were difficult.

Filming during Vindication Swim

"Audio too, if it was windy that made recording hard.

"It's been incredibly rewarding though."

Having sourced original 1920 vintage costume patterns, Julie and some of her members have knitted both male and female swimwear for Elliott.

Julie said how technical some of the knitting has been and despite knitting all of life, she has discovered new knitting styles that would have been used nearly 100 years ago.

Filming of Vindication Swim

Filming for his film, Vindication Swim, will continue until October. Find out more about Elliott’s work here.