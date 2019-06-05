Food favourites available as Newick Food Fair returns this month

Foodies will be spoilt for choice for local produce with the return of a Sussex food festival.

On Saturday, June 15, Newick Food Festival will be welcoming back small food and drink businesses from around south of England to sell their artisan goodies.

Newick Food Fair''Food festival on the green with Harris's Old Tyme Amusement.''Newick, West Sussex. ''Picture : Liz Pearce 23/06/2018''LP180311 SUS-180624-133348008

Newick Food Fair started in 2016 and was so well received by both exhibitors and visitors that it has become an annual event and this year will be its fourth year running.

The event is organised by a bunch of foodie-loving volunteers on behalf of Newick Parish Council, with the aim to have fun and feed back into the community.

This year the council is increasing the number of stall holders, while remaining careful to ensure that they provide an excellent range of growers and producers at the event.

One of the contributors for this year is North Chailey’s Generation Distillers.

Newick Food Fair''Food festival on the green with Harris's Old Tyme Amusement.''Pictured are Harris Brothers volunteers, L-R Paul Fells and John Long. ''Newick, West Sussex. ''Picture : Liz Pearce 23/06/2018''LP180312 SUS-180624-133359008

The husband-and-wife duo have made a name for themselves as they created new Artisan Gin – Generation 11 – which was inspired by their family links to William of Orange, who was reportedly responsible for bringing Gin over from Holland in the 17th century.

North Chailey’s Townings Farm Shop will be offering some of their own produce to visitors.

Fair organisers were also delighted to announce the return of the 160-year-old Harris’ Fun Fair.

The Bull on the Green pub will be serving cream teas from 3pm on Saturday.

The Crown will be hosting its Beer and Cider Festival over the weekend with more than 20 brands to choose from.

For more information about the event, visit www.newickfoodfair.co.uk