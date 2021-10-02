Former Burgess Hill business owner among new police recruits

The new recruits were formally sworn in as police officers on September 28 at an attestation ceremony.

Fifty-four of the new recruits have joined through the three-year Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship and 18 through the two-year Detective Constable Degree Holder Entry Programme.

The new officers will spend nine weeks training at the county police HQ in Lewes before joining dedicated coaching units in police stations countywide.

Dominic Chapman. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-210210-105329001

Among the new recruits is Dominic Chapman from Burgess Hill.

Dominic brings experience of business management to the role, having studied jewellery education, gemmology and watchmaking before establishing his own business.

Dominic said, “Having run a business of my own, and that of a colleague for a number of years, I was ready for a new direction.

“I had previously needed to call on police for help with incidents in my shop and was always very impressed with their response. I also saw just how much they care when they supported me and my family when a relative died suddenly.

“I’m looking forward to being part of that team.”

Chief constable Jo Shiner said, “Welcoming new recruits into our policing family is always a highlight for us.

“To welcome such a large cohort this week has been fantastic. I thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to personally address the officers today, and look forward to seeing them progress as they embark upon their training. It’s particularly special this week, as we welcome our new officers, whilst also opening recruitment for their colleagues of the future.

“Policing really is a job like no other, offering the chance to not only change your own life but that of countless others who you support. Every day I am humbled and proud to hear of the incredible achievements of our team and the impact they make on their communities.

“This can’t be underestimated and I am delighted that we are able to grow our team with more police officers, to strengthen our impact by protecting communities, catching criminals and delivering an outstanding service.”

Police and crime commissioner for Sussex Katy Bourne said, “Joining new recruits and their families at police officer attestations is one of the highlights of the year for me. Despite all the challenges that policing will throw at them over the years to come it is truly heart-warming to see that people still want to make a difference. Swearing that oath brings unique responsibilities and powers to help their peers make Sussex safer for us all.