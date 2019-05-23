Free half term fun for all at Notcutts Garden Centre

Green-thumbed youngsters can get closer to nature this May half-term with a free garden trail at Notcutts Garden Pride Garden Centre.

Run in partnership with National Children’s Gardening Week, the trail will lead children around the garden centre to search for six hidden National Children’s Gardening Week characters, including Bumble the Bee and Spike the Hedgehog.

There’s a delicious sweet treat up for grabs for each child who can find all the characters and unscramble the hidden word at the end of the trail.

Gary West, General Manager at Notcutts Garden Pride Garden Centre, said: “This half-term, we are delighted to be teaming up with National Children’s Gardening Week to encourage youngsters to get outdoors and benefit from all that nature has to offer. If you’re on the hunt for family-friendly holiday activities this half-term, come along to Notcutts and join in the fun!”

For more information about May half-term activities at Notcutts visit www.notcutts.co.uk.