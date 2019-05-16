‘Full of life’ Horsham mum dies after falling from multi-storey car park

A Horsham mum who was battling depression died after falling from a multi-storey car park, an inquest has heard.

Barbara Foxon, 37, died at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton after suffering a traumatic head injury from the fall on January 16, an inquest heard at Crawley Coroner’s Court on Tuesday (May 14).

The inquest took place at Crawley Coroner's Court on Tuesday (May 14)

The 37-year-old, who worked as a carer and lived with her family at Forest Grange, Horsham, took MDMA prior to her death, which may have been consistent with severe or fatal toxicity, the inquest was told.

The inquest heard how Mrs Foxon was under a mental health crisis team in Crawley and had been battling depression since moving to the area from Kent.

She and her husband, Michael, had made the decision to move so their son, who has cerebral palsy, could go to a better school.

But she regretted the decision, the inquest was told, and blamed herself when things did not go to plan.

She was given medication to help her sleep and was referred to counselling but things started to get worse and in October last year, she made an attempt to harm herself, the inquest was told.

On the morning of January 16, Mrs Foxon’s husband woke up to find her missing, the inquest heard. He called the police and reported her missing after seeing her car had gone.

Police discovered Mrs Foxon’s car at a multi-storey car park at Gatwick Airport. A note was found in her car which indicated she wanted to bring an end to her life.

Mrs Foxon’s husband said it was his wife’s intention to take her own life, the inquest heard. He said she did not drink to excess or take drugs, and did not know where she would have got the MDMA from.

Assistant coroner Chris Wilkinson said it was clear Mrs Foxon intended to end her life, but said her medical cause of death was a traumatic head injury.

He added: “Taking ecstasy to that level may certainly have affected her mental health at that time and it may have had a contributory effect to her actions, however having taken on board previous circumstances, Mrs Foxon intended to fall from the car park to end her life. Having previously tried to harm herself, I believe she was downplaying information to medical professionals.”

The inquest heard how the mum-of-one was known to be ‘full of life’ and ‘outgoing’, but had been battling a recurrent depressive disorder.

She had been suffering with suicidal thoughts but had no plans to act on them, the inquest heard.

She was reportedly feeling hopeful the day before her death and said she was looking forward to attending therapy groups.

Assistant coroner Chris Wilkinson described Mrs Foxon’s death as a ‘desperate and sad case’ and recorded a conclusion of her dying as a result of a severe and traumatic head injury as a result of a fall from a car park.

Mrs Foxon passed away peacefully with her family, the inquest heard.