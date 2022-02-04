Gatwick easyJet flights could face disruption over ground handlers’ strike threat

Members of the union Unite - employed by DHL on easyJet’s ground handling contract at Gatwick Airport - say they are moving towards industrial action over low salary levels.

The 500-plus workers say they want pay rates to return to at least pre-pandemic levels, following pay freezes last year and in 2020.

They say they have seen their wages fall by hundreds of pounds a year while living costs rocket.

A ground handlers' pay dispute at Gatwick Airport could affect easyJet flights this spring

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members are simply seeking a fair day’s wage for a fair day’s work.”

She accused DHL must of employing ‘bully boy tactics’ and called for a fair pay offer to be made.

“Unite is totally committed to improving the jobs, pay and conditions of its members and it will be providing its full support to our members at DHL and workers’ throughout the aviation sector to ensure they secure decent pay,” she said.

The workforce has been offered a pay increase for 2022 of between 7.54 per cent and 8.32 per cent but the union says this is unlikely to meet workers’ aspirations.

The Unite members are currently being balloted on whether to accept the offer or move to a full industrial action ballot. The result will be known on Monday February 14.