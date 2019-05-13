Gatwick Gary: Man abandoned as a baby at airport finally traces birth parents

A man who was abandoned as a baby at Gatwick Airport more than 30 years ago has managed to track down his birth parents.

Steve Hydes was found in the ladies toilets at Gatwick Airport wrapped in baby grows and blankets when he was just 10 days old.

Dubbed Gatwick Gary by airport staff the now father-of-two has spent the past 15 years attempting to trace his biological parents.

After multiple appeals Steve enlisted the help of DNA specialists and has announced he has finally managed to find his birth family.

In a statement posted on his appeal Facebook page he said: “After 15 years of searching I am happy to confirm that with the very hard work of genetic genealogists, CeCe Moore and Helen Riding we have been able to trace and confirm my birth family.

“Unfortunately my birth mum has passed away so I am unable to find out exactly what happened and why.

“However I have found my birth father and siblings on both sides, who were all unaware of my existence.”

Adopted by John and Sandra Hydes and renamed Steve Gary Hydes, the 33-year-old began his search for his birth parents shortly after turning 18.

After multiple appeals for information led to little success he called on the help of genetic specialists to try and ‘solve’ his case.

In 2016 - as he marked 30 years since he was found at the airport - Steve hosted a special event at Gatwick, calling on more people to get DNA tested in the hope of finding a match.

Three years on it appears his campaign has been successful.

He continued: “The work the genealogists do is incredible and for years they have worked so hard and it is thanks to them they are solving cases like mine. More people are having their DNA tested every day and I hope this and my story can help raise awareness and prevent other babies from being abandoned.

“Thank you to all those who have been involved and have helped with my search.”