Gatwick International Food Festival returns

The Gatwick International Food Festival is set to return to celebrate the culinary richness of it communities.

The free festival will take place on September 1 at Cherry Lane Playing Fields in Crawley and aims to bring together thousands of foodies as well as master chefs and different cuisines from different parts of the globe.

Gatwick and its close proximity to London enjoys the diversity of flavours with so many foods available.

The festival aims to put Gatwick on the map for this additional newly created gastronomy venture.

Visitors can expect to be entertained by celebrity presenters, live cooking demos, food tasting and a host of fun and games for everyone of any age.

The event will raise money for the Forgotten Women charity.

For more information about the event or stall booking please call 07902331000 or email: info@gatwickfoodfestival.com