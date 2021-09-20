Thousands of visitors also donned their best vintage clothes and stepped back in time to celebrate the bygone days of motor racing.

At the event Momoa, 42, met with the Hornets, the Goodwood Revival vintage motorcycle gang.

Momoa is an American actor and producer, he made his acting debut in Baywatch: Hawaii but is most well known for portraying Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones opposite Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen, and is DC's Aquaman.