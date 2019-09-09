Got a story? Meet a reporter this Wednesday in Haywards Heath

Do you have a story you would like to see in the Mid Sussex Times? Are you keen to share your views in the paper?

If so, come and meet our community reporter, Carly-May Kavanagh, this week in Haywards Heath.

Carly-May will be at Burgess Hill Community Radio in Church Walk from 10m to 1pm on September 11.

She is very keen to meet any Mid Sussex Times readers who have a story that they think should be published in the paper.

The reader surgery has become a regular fortnightly event, allowing the Mid Sussex Times to get to know all its readers and find out what is important to them.

Members of the public who have any queries can email Carly-May in advance via carly-may.kavanagh@jpimedia.co.uk or they can call 07764 143 121.

Carly-May looks forward to meeting you all.

Join our new Facebook group, 'Mid Sussex Connected', to keep up to date with local events like this.