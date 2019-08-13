Got a story? Meet a reporter this week in Haywards Heath

Do you have a story you would like to see in the Mid Sussex Times? Are you keen to share your views in the paper?

If so, come and meet our community reporter, Carly-May Kavanagh, this week in Haywards Heath.

Carly-May will be at Haywards Heath Town Hall in Boltro Road from 19.30am to 12.30pm on August 14.

She is very keen to meet any Mid Sussex Times readers who have a story that they think should be published in the paper.

The reader surgery has become a regular fortnightly event, allowing the Mid Sussex Times to get to know all its readers and find out what is important to them.

Members of the public who have any queries can email Carly-May in advance via carly-may.kavanagh@jpimedia.co.uk or they can call 01903 282369.

Carly-May looks forward to meeting you all.

