Got a story? Meet a reporter this Friday in Haywards Heath

Meet a reporter at Haywards Heath town hall

If so, come and meet our community reporter Carly-May Kavanagh this week in Haywards Heath.

Carly-May will be at Haywards Heath Town Hall in Boltro Road, from 10am to 1pm.

She is very keen to meet any Mid Sussex Times readers who have a story that they think should be published in the paper.

The reader surgery has become a regular monthly event, allowing the Mid Sussex Times to get to know all its readers and find out what is important to them.

Members of the public who have any queries can email Carly-May in advance via carly-may.kavanagh@jpimedia.co.uk or they can call 01903 282 369.

Carly-May looks forward to meeting you all.

