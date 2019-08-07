Granddaughters inspire Pickwick Bicycle Club president’s children’s charity choice

Cycling enthusiasts have raised more than £2,000 for a children’s charity.

Pickwick Bicycle Club president Roger Warwick has chosen to support Rockinghorse during his year in office.

The club handed over a cheque for £2,300 to the children’s charity following a fundraising event.

Having been inspired by the birth of his two granddaughters, Roger felt compelled to raise funds for the Princess Royal in Haywards Heath.

Roger was joined by his granddaughters for a cheque presentation with Rebecca Elms, community midwifery lead at the Princess Royal.

The money they raised will be used to purchase bilirubin monitors, after seeing Rockinghorse’s appeal for the community midwife team in Sussex. The monitors are used to help detect jaundice in newborn babies during home visits, benefiting the team of 75 midwives based out of PRH and the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Roger said: “I’d seen an article about Rockinghorse and its bilirubin project in the local newspaper.

“Having been fortunate to have two healthy granddaughters born at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath, I decided to support the midwives there. I hope to be able to make a further contribution again later on in the year.”

The Pickwick Bicycle Club is the oldest cycling club in the world.

The formation of the club coincided with the death of Charles Dickens, so the name ‘Pickwick’ was chosen in his honour.