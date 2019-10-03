Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2019 - all you need to know

There is still time to sign up for the Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride - here's everything you need to know about it.

The popular event has moved from the spring to autumn this year and Sunday, October 13, is the date set.

This year will, once again, see four routes, with well-spaced ‘comfort breaks’ for riders, feed stations for longer riders and entertainment on The Broadway.

Organisers promise it will be as challenging as ever for serious riders, exhilarating for 'weekenders', and a truly fun family day for everyone.

Last year, with the support of sponsors and the hard work of marshals, helpers and friends, the bike ride raised over £16,000 for Kangaroos and the Air Ambulance Service.

This year, the event is raising funds for the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity.

To sign up for the ride, and to find out more, visit www.hhbikeride.co.uk.

