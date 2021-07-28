Gruffalo’s Child trail to take place at Wakehurst

Adventurous visitors of all ages are being invited to follow hazelnuts and acorns and collect clues as they encounter much-loved characters from author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler’s book including, Fox, Owl, Snake, The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child and of course, the Big Bad Mouse.

Taking in Bethlehem Woods and a Tree Trunk Trek, the half-term trail will run between Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, October 31 and admission is included with entry to the gardens which can be pre-booked.

As well as the dedicated Gruffalo’s Child workshop trail, visitors will be able to take part in a ‘make a stick buddy’ activity.

A Gruffalo's Child trail will take place at Wakehurst in Haywards Heath SUS-210726-130748001

The event will also be running at Kew Gardens in London during the same week.

Sandra Botterell, director of marketing and commercial enterprise at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming The Gruffalo’s Child allowing intrepid visitors to immerse themselves in the magic of Donaldson and Scheffler’s beloved imaginative world.

“This new adventure for 2021 promises to be one for all of the family to enjoy, particularly against the stunning botanical backdrops of both Kew and Wakehurst in the autumn.”