Hassocks Angling holds open day for fishing first timers

A Hassocks fishing group is holding an open day to hook new members.

On June 15, Hassocks Angling is inviting fishing first timers to tackle a new challenge.

At Lake Hickstead in Badgers Wood on Saturday there will be at least two qualified coaches present to provide a crash course in fishing basics.

All equipment and bait will be provided on the day plus expert tuition.

The day is open to members as well as the general public, so if you know anyone who would love to take part, call organiser Nigel on 07740991223.

To find out more visit the group’s website at www.hassocksangling.co.uk