Hassocks garden centre hosts winter woollies drive for Brighton charity

A Hassocks garden centre has been collecting hats for its autumn woollies campaign.

South Downs Nurseries customers have been donating a number of hats to a collection led by the centre in support of Brighton charity Off The Fence.

This homeless charity works to end poverty in the Brighton and Hove area,and has been active for more than 20 years.

Charity chief executive Paul Young visited South Downs Nurseries to collect the woollies, which have been brought in over the past few weeks.

Sarah Mead, garden centre director, said: “Staff and customers have been amazing. They donated all manner of headgear and it’s great to help Paul and the team at Off The Fence who do such good work assisting the vulnerable.”

To find out more about Off The Fence, visit www.offthefence.org.uk