Hassocks garden centre raises £1,700 to support hospice

A Hassocks garden centre presented a cheque for £1,791 to a hospice following Hospice Care Week.

A charity coffee morning and raffle held on Friday, October 11 at South Downs Nurseries raised a total of £1,791, and Carol Hughes from St Peter & St James Hospice visited the garden centre to collect the cheque on Thursday, October 24.

Among those Carol met was coffee shop assistant Jackie Laughton, who raised more than £1,500 of the total selling raffle tickets in the run-up to the coffee morning.

Rebecca Houghton-Knapp, from the Brighton Road store, said: “Many thanks to everyone who participated or supported the coffee morning at South Downs and helped us to raise this fantastic amount of money for a worthy cause.”

Each of Tates Garden Centres’ four Sussex sites (Newhaven, Hassocks, Portslade and Dial Post) held an event in support of Hospice Care Week, and donated profits from hot drinks purchased during the morning.

Representatives from each centre’s chosen hospice were present at the coffee morning which also welcomed local dignitaries.

The raffle, held at each site, was to win an afternoon tea for two, with a draw for every 50 entries.

Rebecca said: “Collectively, the four garden centres raised over £4,100 during this year’s event. That’s a huge increase from last year’s total of £2,500 and we are most grateful to everyone who contributed.”