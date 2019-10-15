Hassocks head shave in support of childhood cancer fund

A Hassocks woman is set to brave a sponsored head shave in honour of a girl from her community.

Aimi Jasper is preparing to undergo the shave on November 16, raising funds for charity.

The proceeds from the head shave will go to Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group (CCLG). PearlPower is a CCLG special named fund, raising money to support research into all childhood cancers with poor outcomes.

It was set up by Pearl Dixie, a girl from Hassocks who was diagnosed with stage four Ewing’s sarcoma at the age of ten. She established PearlPower shortly before she passed away.

Aimi said: “We are the community of Hassocks who miss her very much. My aim is to raise £1,000 for CCLG in connection with PearlPower.

““The length of my hair will be sent to the Princess Trust.”

Support Aimi’s head shave at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AimiImia.