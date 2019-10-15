Hassocks Quiz raises more than £1,200 for Sussex charity

A charity quiz hosted at South Downs Nurseries hosted more than £1,200.

Sussex charity The Budding Foundation held its second charity quiz at the Hassocks venue on Friday, October 4.

Clive Gravett, the charity’s founder, said: “This is the second time we have run the quiz at South Downs Nurseries and it was a huge success.

“I have been running these quiz events for several years and the tickets usually sell out within three weeks.

“It was a great atmosphere on the night and I would like to thank everyone for their continued support.”

About 130 people took part in the quiz, helping to raise more than £1,200 for the charity.

For more information about The Budding Foundation, please visit www.thebuddingfoundation.co.uk.