Hassocks Quiz raises more than £1,200 for Sussex charity

A charity quiz hosted at South Downs Nurseries hosted more than £1,200.
Sussex charity The Budding Foundation held its second charity quiz at the Hassocks venue on Friday, October 4.
Clive Gravett, the charity’s founder, said: “This is the second time we have run the quiz at South Downs Nurseries and it was a huge success.
“I have been running these quiz events for several years and the tickets usually sell out within three weeks.
“It was a great atmosphere on the night and I would like to thank everyone for their continued support.”
About 130 people took part in the quiz, helping to raise more than £1,200 for the charity.
For more information about The Budding Foundation, please visit www.thebuddingfoundation.co.uk.